A $12 million payment which was a third tranche of a $30 million 2019 election promise was received by the University of Tasmania in August 2022, the Department of Defence and the Australian Maritime College say.
The amount was promised by former prime Minister Scott Morrison in April 2019 for the first stage of a Defence Maritime Innovation and Design Precinct at the AMC.
"The $30 million was paid by the Defence Science and Technology Group in three tranches $3 million in 202021, $15 million in 2021-22 and $12 million in 2022-23," a UTAS/AMC spokeswoman said.
"This means that the final $12m came out of the DSTG budget for 2022-23 having been factored into future spending in 2019."
The Department of Defence media section refused to answer questions from the Examiner between February 2 and April 17, 2023 about the time and amount of the funding.
However, this week a Defence spokesperson said: "Defence can confirm the full $30 million of funding has been delivered to the University of Tasmania in support of the Defence Maritime Innovation and Design Precinct."
"Since 2021, the program has successfully delivered the Autonomous Maritime Systems Laboratory, including key equipment in support of Defence activities including an un-crewed surface vessel, an underwater autonomous vessel and a support boat.
"Significant infrastructure upgrades to house the real-time simulation laboratory have been complete[d]. "Upgrades to the existing tow tank at the Australian Maritime College have also been completed, including an upgrade to the wave maker at the facility.
"Work continues on further significant infrastructure and capital works which will provide not just maritime-specific solutions but a broad range of science and technology capabilities, drawing academics and industry from across Australia and our key international partners to support Defence Science and Technology."
A Freedom of Information request by the Examiner to the Department of Treasury and Finance showed that it had no record of the payments.
The Albanese Government's October 2022-23 Regional Ministerial Budget Statement said that in 2022-23 $12 million had been budgeted for further significant infrastructure and capital works.
AMC principal Michael van Balen AO said $22 million had been spent or committed with $8 million in hand for stages two and three of the DMIDP.
