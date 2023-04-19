Nick Rawlinson is about to discover how well his all-conquering team responds to setbacks.
By the coach's own admission, reigning Women's Super League and cup champions Launceston United were outplayed at Birch Avenue on Sunday as South Hobart won 2-0 to leapfrog to the top of the ladder.
It was not only the first time United had dropped points this season, but also the first time their free-scoring frontline had drawn a blank.
Last season's club golden boot Dani Gunton is one of three strikers on six goals already this season having averaged two goals per game before Sunday.
New signing Lucy Smith sits joint fifth in the standings on three goals and with US import Courtney Marten also underway, United's three-pronged attack appears full of goals.
However, a well-organised South Hobart side had their measure on Sunday, restricting the supply to the strikers which prompted Smith to drop increasingly deep to get on the ball leaving Gunton and Marten feeding off scraps.
The result saw United drop to third as both South and Devonport (3-1-0) remain undefeated on 10 points, separated only by the Southerners' superior +12 goal difference.
United, who now sit 3-0-1, will look to bounce back with another Sunday home tie against a Taroona side they comfortably saw off on the opening day of the season.
Rawlinson's team began their title defence with a ruthless 5-0 win, Gunton leading the way with a hat-trick.
The Kelvedon Avenue outfit have continued in similar style and are the only WSL side yet to register a point, sitting bottom with a -23 goal difference.
A mid-table gulf is already forming in the competition just four games in, with six points separating the top three from the bottom three.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.