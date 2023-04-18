State representation is the carrot enticing competitors at the upcoming Agfest sheep dog trials.
Held annually over three days (May 4-6), the last event of the trialling year sees the two top dogs and their handlers selected as state representatives for the prestigious Ted Gaby Interstate Challenge competition. This year, that will be conducted at the Australian Supreme Championships in Strathalbyn, South Australia, in September.
The Agfest trials winner also gains valuable points for the consistency award.
After two wins at Pyengana last weekend, Nolan's Digga (Martin Waddingham) is sitting on top of the leaderboard on 24 points with Shannandoah Steele (Lee Jamieson) and Somerville Spec (Carmen Blyth) both on 18 points.
Tasmanian Working Sheep Dog Association publicity officer Anna Hayward said: "So much depends on the compliance and co-operation of the sheep and their willingness to allow the dogs to guide them through the course. Not all dogs are suited to the style of some sheep so scores can change rapidly from one trial to another."
The Agfest dog trial is also round four of the champion of champions competition with the last in the series to be at Deloraine Craft Fair. Shannandoah Steele leads on 12 points with Getaway Rattler (John Bramich) and Somerville Spec close behind on 10 points.
At the TWSDA's annual meeting in February, Vicki Jones, of Ouse, was elected as the first female president of the association which has been a step forward for women in agriculture and related activities.
