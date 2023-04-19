City of Launceston councillor Joe Pentridge moved his controversial steel bridge away from the North Esk river after an eleventh hour appeal to the State Government failed.
On Tuesday the 68 metre bridge did not span the river but was close by ready for transportation.
The removal came after Mr Pentridge made an agreement with the City of Launceston council under the auspices of the Tasmanian Administrative and Civil Tribunal agreeing to take the bridge down by April 30.
Under the TASCAT agreement the council would not proceed with charges laid in the Launceston Magistrates Court about construction of the bridge, which was allegedly in contravention of the planning scheme, if the bridge was taken down.
However, late last month Mr Pentridge sought an 11th hour "common sense solution" from the State Government via Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer.
"It is time for the Minister to step in, get some answers and show commonsense by giving permission for the assessment of the bridge to go ahead," he wrote.
Mr Pentridge sought that development approval for the bridge be granted before he removed it.
"It is appropriate now for the Minister to call the matter in and review the reasons for not granting routine permission," he said.
"Those reasons should also be made public."
However, it is understood that Parks Minister Roger Jaensch rejected Mr Pentridge's approach.
"The Government understands Mr Pentridge has agreed to remove the unauthorised structure," he said.
"As this matter remains the subject of legal proceedings, it is inappropriate to comment any further."
The bridge was located on Crown Land (Public Reserve ) and reserved land (Conservation area).
It is understood Mr Jaensch told Mr Pentridge that it would be inappropriate for him to comment while legal processes were still underway.
The 68 metre steel bridge was erected without planning approval during the ANZAC Day weekend in 2022.
It spanned the North Esk joining two parcels of Mr Pentridge's Glebe Farm at Wildor crescent and Henry street.
Mr Pentridge said that the bridge was needed to evacuate cattle in the event of a flood.
In his letter to the relevant Minister Mr Pentridge claimed he was caught in a bureaucratic standoff.
He said the public seemed stunned by government's imposing harsh conditions on a "cattle farmer" wishing to join two parcels of his land for the movement of cattle.
After the bridge appeared the City of Launceston and the Department of Parks and Wildlife conducted an investigation which resulted in criminal charges being laid.
In October 2022 the bridge withstood a large flood on the North Esk floodplain.
Mr Pentridge took advantage of the bridge issue and was elected to the council in November 2022.
He took his case to TASCAT which oversaw the agreement for removal by April 30.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
