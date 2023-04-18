The Examiner
Updated

Deloitte says factors that boosted Tassie in pandemic have ended

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 18 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 6:18pm
Tasmania has the second-lowest growth prospects of any state or territory, according to Deloitte. Source: Deloitte
Tasmania's economy benefited from a pandemic population sugar rush that lead to more mainlanders moving in and fewer young Tasmanians moving out, but the effect is now starting to wear off, according to a report released this week.

