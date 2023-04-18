Surgical training through virtual reality headsets may soon become the norm for medical students and practitioners.
A new virtual reality headset which simulates experience of surgery was unveiled on Tuesday by the Clifford Chance Foundation.
The project undertaken by the foundation focuses on simulating orthopedic surgery.
But "with the advent of portable headsets that lots of people use for gaming and for all sorts of online activities, it's actually really easy," he said.
The experience is very "lifelike," Dr Willemot said of the training system which gives users the ability to practice elbow or knee surgery at any time of the day.
While there uses of this type of technology on the mainland, it is very likely a first for Tasmania.
Trainees that practice on VR before they actually get to do it under supervision in theater perform better than the ones that those trialed other of learning like watching videos, reading or practicing on models, Dr Willemot said.
Until now it's been used at higher levels of training within the medical profession but it could soon be used for training medical students too.
Getting this kind of practice at the medical school level is valuable but sometimes hard to come by, Dr Willemot said.
Cadavers are the most lifelike situation but are expensive, he said.
However the VR system simulates a medical theatre scenario and they can lead an operation by learning from the computer, Dr Willemot said.
And when they discuss what they just did, "you can tell that suddenly their understanding of it is hugely increased," he said.
There are currently two studies underway to test out the utility and practicality of this technology for both practitioners and medical students at the University of Tasmania.
Feedback from students taken over a year, will determine whether this technology becomes a "mainstay" in medical education or if it just remains a fun gadget for students, Dr Willemot said.
"Obviously we're biased towards them thinking it's fantastic and all of it, but we'll have to see what the study really shows at the end of the day," he said.
A second study is also underway at Launceston General Hospital to see whether early or later stage practitioners benefit the most from this technology.
The VR system is currently outfitted for orthopedic surgery but Dr Willemot hopes that it will soon be applied across a range of procedures.
"Hopefully, this is only like the tip of the iceberg," he said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
