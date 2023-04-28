Welcome to our Agfest 2023 guide,
If you ask Agfest chairperson, Caine Evans, what people can expect from this year's event, he's quick to say: "expect it all."
In fact, after years of cancellations and limited numbers due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, it's a welcome relief to know this much-loved event is celebrating a return to form.
In fact, this year you can expect unlimited numbers and a bevvy of new features for those attending, together with all the exhibits and highlights that make this day so special.
The event has grown from a little idea in 1982, to one that attracts over 500 exhibitors and has seen upwards of 60,000 patrons walk through the gates annually.
Mr Evans said the team are "elated" to be back where Agfest belongs with the three day event returning to May this year.
"We have had some challenges forced upon us over the past few years, but the Agfest team have risen to meet these challenges, to continue to provide benefits to the Tasmanian community," Mr Evans said.
"Agfest 2023 is shaping up well with over 500 exhibitors, with an increase in the number of Agricultural dealers exhibiting this year."
There will be an increase in the number of agricultural dealers exhibiting this year with agricultural machinery demonstrations also making a return.
A new hardware and construction hub will also feature for home renovators and experienced builders.
Mr Evans said agricultural machinery demonstrations have returned in addition to the normal program, which will offer "a bigger 'ag' feel to Agfest".
"Plus, there will be a new hardware and construction hub for DIYers, experienced builders and those looking for their next home project."
This year, there will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy, so plan for a day strolling the avenues to see the latest of what agriculture, homewares, hardware, services, and lifestyle has to offer.
"We are also looking forward to the animal nursery, pony rides for the kids and the ag art-wear fashion parade being back in the Paddock for Agfest 2023.
There will also be more than 30 food providers on site to cater for everyone's tastes.
"Agfest wouldn't be Agfest without the support of our sponsors and exhibitors," Mr Evans said.
"We are proud and grateful of our longstanding relationships.
"Agfest is a Tasmanian success story that the committee, volunteers, and Rural Youth staff are proud to deliver each year."
Tickets to the event are only available online at agfest.com.au, with no tickets available at the gate. Paddock opening hours are 8am-4pm.
To read the complete Agfest 2023 guide, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.