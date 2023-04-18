At the West Tamar Council meeting, a councillor brought a motion over a controversial piece of art which divided fellow councillors.
The frustration over the debate caused one member of the public gallery to walk out after trying to show pictures of the beach and lack of community input.
The motion made by councillor Rick Shegog was in regards to the Gravelly Beach art sculpture entitled 'The Pledge' and to move the artwork and "a new art provided be engaged to install a new art piece relevant to the area".
In the motion Cr Shegog stated the art piece had made "a laughing stock of the local residents" and the piece did not fit into the area and did not reflect the community.
The Pledge was installed by Wayne Z Hudson in 2021 after winning the Artentwine Sculpture Biennial. Councillors discussed how the piece stimulates conversation.
Councillors Josh Manticas, who seconded the motion and deputy mayor Jess Greene voted for the motion. With Cr Greene saying "many would prefer nothing than what we have there at the moment".
One of the key reasons for keeping the art was the cost of removing it, as well as the idea of art being subjective. "It was meant to reflect bringing the community together and it had had the complete opposite effect," Cr Shegog said.
The art piece was selected by a group of art experts, mayor Christina Holmdahl said as art was subjective. "People who really know art make these decisions," she said. Some councillors, along with the mayor, agreed table and chairs would bring amenity to the area.
The piece is a part of the Gravelly Beach Foreshore Master Plan.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
