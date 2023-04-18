An electric vehicle charging station undergoing instillation was spotted in Fingal this week.
It's the second EV charging station for the Break O'Day municipality, with one currently installed in St Helens.
Break O'Day Mayor Mick Tucker said it was part of their process of trying to be like everybody else.
"It's making sure that there is a charging station available for the people," Cr Tucker said.
"Fingal was deemed to be a good place mainly because of the location and the distance from Launceston and Hobart."
He said the council tried to be upfront and proactive.
"EV's aren't going rampant at the moment, but for the people that have them, they can't go to the service station and buy a bucket full of electricity when they run out," Cr Tucker said.
He said Break O'Day was the second most tourism dependent municipality in Australia.
"That's a scary statistic in itself," Cr Tucker said.
"But it's also one that we can leverage on to be more self sufficient by making sure that we have adequate services for everybody to be able to come to our community, and go home with the knowledge that there are EV stations available for them."
According to RACT, There are around 80 public EV charging sites available in Tasmania.
Mayor Tucker said it was important to him as mayor to 'future proof' Break O Day.
"We are very much tourism dependent and having all modes of transport availability for everybody who wants visit the Gold Coast of Tasmania needs to be able to feel safe and have the comfort of knowing they're not putting themselves at risk of being held up on the side of the road because they can't get a charge for their car," Cr Tucker said.
"I'm sure there will be more stations that will come in the future as well as more cars come online."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
