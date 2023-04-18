North Launceston product Tarryn Thomas has been given the all clear to return to training at North Melbourne.
The Kangaroos released a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying the 23-year-old will return via their VFL program as they continue to assess Thomas' "progress in relation to respectful behaviour towards women".
North Melbourne chief executive Jennifer Watt said the club will support Thomas but he will need to show improvement in meeting club and community standards if he is to move forward.
"Based on expert advice, supported by our own observations, and after building a new plan that will see him working and training with our VFL program, we'll provide Tarryn with the structure he needs to give him every opportunity to demonstrate the required standards of behaviour," Watt said.
"Tarryn has now been away from the club for a total of eight weeks across this year and he has engaged in a series of education and training programs during that time.
"We have made it clear to Tarryn that the future of his playing career at North Melbourne is in his hands."
Thomas, who is contracted until 2024, was stood down indefinitely in March after further allegations came to light of his behaviour towards women.
He will only be considered for VFL match-play should "adequate progress" be made towards the club's on and off-field expectations with an AFL program return dependant on continued commitment to attitude and behavioural improvements.
Releasing a video of himself driving with his feet on the dashboard last week on social media, Thomas has been fined $5000 by North Melbourne, with a further $5000 to be donated to a road safety charity.
Separately, the 2018 national draft's number eight pick is due to face court later this year on an unrelated charge of driving with a suspended licence.
As well as the driving charge, Thomas will appear in court later this year regarding the single charge of threatening to distribute an intimate image.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
