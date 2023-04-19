The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

West Tamar resident asks why general manager remains after resignation

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 19 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resident raises concern over long stay after GM resignation
Resident raises concern over long stay after GM resignation

West Tamar council residents want to know why the general manager, who recently resigned, will continue to work for three months after his official resignation date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.