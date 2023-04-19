Resident raises concern over long stay after GM resignation

West Tamar council residents want to know why the general manager, who recently resigned, will continue to work for three months after his official resignation date.
During the community input period at the Tuesday council meeting, a resident asked why Ralph Vos was still sitting as general manager and why an acting general manager had yet to be put in his stead.
The resident said with issues with the code of conduct and with the integrity report, she didn't think Mr Vos should continue.
She also remarked Mr Vos would remain on a "lucrative" salary.
The council did not respond to the questions, with mayor Christina Holmdahl saying the person who had spoken left the podium before the council could respond.
A February report by the Integrity Commission found a Tasmanian council had shown a lack of proper recruitment policy and procedure for eight recruitments it had investigated.
The report also said a lack of legislative support and model policy made it probable that this type of misconduct risk was not isolated to one council.
A letter addressed to the councillor from the Integrity Commission seen by The Examiner confirmed the council involved in the investigation was the West Tamar Council.
The Examiner is not implying any wrong doing by Mr Vos.
