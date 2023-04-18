Veteran Longford trainer Bill Ryan will bow out of racing at the end of the season but not before firing a few parting shots.
A Hall Of Fame inductee in 2019 for his achievements as a jockey, trainer and owner, Ryan is concerned about several aspects of Tasmanian racing.
Top of his list is the now under-siege Office Of Racing Integrity and he also believes Tasracing is falling down in several areas.
These include the controlling body's inability to remedy the shortage of trackwork riders which he says has caused some trainers, including himself, to cut back on horse numbers.
Ryan is also worried about the small number of Tasmanian-bred yearlings being retained in the state which he fears threatens the longevity of the industry.
"As for the integrity department, it has been an absolute joke," the 74-year-old said.
"They really need to lift their game.
"Things have to change so we can get back to the way it should be.
"Tasracing now has a new CEO (Andrew Jenkins) after a couple of CEOs in the past whose performances have been below par.
"Hopefully, he can turn things around."
Ryan said Tasracing appeared unable or unwilling to address the issue of trackwork riders.
"We've been telling the powers that be about this for a long time - and nothing has been done about it," he said.
"To me it is a real worry.
"I know there is a shortage everywhere (in Australia) but particularly so here.
"Longford hasn't been able to attract any senior jockeys (to ride work) for a long time - only apprentices.
"That has made things really hard and we've had to cut back on numbers because we can't get our horses worked.
"I'm not a great believer in what I call artificial training.
"I'm old school and I prefer my horses to be ridden every day so the jockey can tell me how they feel.
"A treadmill or swimming pool can't tell you that."
Ryan said that, although racing had been good to him, he was worried about its longevity.
"By that I'm referring to the very few horses from the past couple of yearling sales that have been retained to race here," he said.
"And, that is now starting to show.
"We had a feature two-year-old race the other day, worth $50,000, with only four runners.
"More and more people and now buying tried horses from the mainland and that's not really good for racing whichever way you look at it."
Ryan has been training since retiring as a jockey in the mid-1980s and was catapulted into national prominence in recent years by the deeds of his top mare Still A Star.
But he won't be renewing his trainer's licence at the end of the season, handing over the family business to his daughter and current co-trainer Monica.
"Monica has done a long, hard apprenticeship with me so she's up to it," he said.
It's been well-documented that Ryan is battling an incurable lung disease but he said it was the health of his wife Mary that had finally forced him to call it a day.
"Mary has leukemia and Alzheimer's and I now need to devote all my time to looking after her," he said.
Tasracing has broken with tradition this year and announced most of its 2022 horse of the year winners prior to Friday night's awards dinner in Launceston.
Only the overall horse of the year is being kept under wraps and could be any of the following age award winners -
2YO C&G: Triedtotellya.
2YO FILLY: Iylac Pakaria.
3YO C&G: Mickey Oh.
3YO FILLY: Iden Boutique.
4YO+ E&G: Longfellow.
4YO+ MARE: Iden Miss Lucy.
The broodmare of the year is Soho Summer, dam of Sunny Sanz, Colby Sanz and Stormy Sanz.
The 2022 Cavalor Claiming Novice Driver series will be conducted over four races in Hobart on Sunday night.
Drivers competing will be Charlie Castles, Brodie Davis, Jacob Duggan, Mitch Ford, Tiarna Ford, Malcom Jones, Hannah Van Dongen, Jack Watson, Jakob White and Kayleb Williams, with Lachlan Dakin on standby as the emergency.
They have been selected on the basis of Tasracing policy - the top five on the 2022 premiership table and the five not in that group that have driven the most winners this season.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
