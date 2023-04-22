The final part of The Examiner's series into the action taken to decriminalise homosexuality in Tasmania looks to the history of the Toonen v Australia case and how it has shaped further advocacy in LGBTQI+ spaces.
Rodney Croome was met with blunt advice when he rang then Australian Law Reform Commission chairman Justice Michael Kirby to relay plans to challenge Tasmania's criminal laws against gay men to the United Nations Human Right Committee.
"I immediately said no, I think you'd be wasting your time," Justice Kirby said.
The former High Court judge said his recommendation had been founded on a belief the United Nations wouldn't be involved in a matter unless someone was directly affected by the law in a disadvantageous way.
The Tasmanian law criminalising consensual sex between adult males in private had been used to support further discriminatory policies towards the LGBTQI community, however by 1988 it wasn't being used to jail gay men.
Mr Croome had also asked Justice Kirby for a donation to support the case.
"I'll make a donation, a small donation, but I won't advise you about going ahead with your application, thank you very much," he said.
"They said, thank you very much Justice Kirby.
"Later I heard that they went straightaway to their fax machine and they sent the application off to the United Nations Human Rights Committee."
The case, known as Toonen v Australia, would go before the Human Rights Committee and found in favour of the complaint that Australia was in breach of its obligations under the treaty.
Nick Toonen and Mr Croome then turned to Australia's High Court after the Tasmanian government was slow to make legislative changes. It was found the state's anti-gay laws were constitutionally overridden by Australia's international obligations.
On May 1, 1997 Tasmania became the final Australian jurisdiction to repeal its anti-homosexuality laws.
The decision to turn to the international court, Mr Croome said was founded on the belief the law had been used as an excuse to discriminate LGBTQI people.
"Justice Michael Kirby when I called raised concerns, and that many countries had it like, or worse than Tasmania - for example Saudi Arabia or Iran," Mr Croome said.
"My response was I thought we had a good chance of success.
"The government was using the law as justifiable cause. For example the Tasmanian parliament refused to pass antidiscrimination laws, because 'homosexuality was against the law'."
There had been arrests of organisers of a petition calling for the end of discrimination at Salamanca Markets a couple of years prior to 1991 when the case was filed with the UN. The basis of those arrests had been homosexuality was against the law.
"We didn't have to be arrested to be disadvantaged," Mr Croome said.
Similar laws in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Island and Cyprus had been overturned by the European Union Human Rights Court.
He said those cases were able to be a precedent for the Toonen case, and said the UN often followed the lead of the EU.
"We understood the risk, but calculated we believed we had a case," he said.
"I couldn't have more respect for Michael Kirby as a judge and gay man who has made an immense contribution to public life.
"But I felt he was overly cautious and I believed with the discrimination we faced and precedent, we had a chance of success and it would have been wrong for us not to take the chance."
Justice Kirby said he often told young lawyers the case demonstrated the importance of courage in legal practice.
"... of doing things, even where you might not succeed, because eventually, if you have a proper claim you might succeed," Justice Kirby said.
"It showed the wisdom of Nick Toonen and Rodney Croome in ignoring my advice and going ahead and bringing proceedings to the United Nations Human Rights Committee."
The Toonen case has repeatedly been called upon by the Human Rights Council's independent expert on LGBTIQ rights, Justice Kirby said.
"It hasn't been a quick fix, but step-by-step, many countries that have enacted or previously enacted or inherited such laws from colonial times have begun to repeal those laws," Justice Kirby said.
"I don't say that was only because of the decision in the Toonen case but it was certainly one of the factors that led to the United Nations upholding the Toonen complaint prosecuting that complaint in the local and international courts, and in many cases resulting in the repeal of the old law that criminalised gay people.
"That is really all a product of the courage of Nick Toonen and Rodney Croome, which was picked up by LGBTIQ activists in many countries across the world and by they're taking steps in their own jurisdiction."
The lessons from Tasmania's journey has been shared internationally, including by Justice Kirby in his regular visitor in India and Bangalore International Law School.
"Toonen standing his ground against Justice Kirby at that time has implications as far lawyers sitting in India," human rights lawyer in India Arvind Narrain said.
"With that judgement, it's possible, it's fantastically argued, the case they have made is the jurisprudence or precedent in the light of a silence from other parts of the world.
"It helps a lot for they lawyers who are arguing the Indian case a sense of clarity, or how you think - you have a judgement. You have a decision, which is so clear and remarkable."
Mr Narrain said it had been was "absolutely vital" to building a scalable case to challenge Indian laws which had criminalised homosexuality.
"Lawyers can think certain ways, but activists have other ways of thinking," he said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
