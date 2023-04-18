McKercher, Sanders in academy's best

A pair of Tasmanians did their AFL draft chances no harm on the big stage on Saturday.
Representing Australia as a part of the AFL Academy, Launceston's Colby McKercher and former North Launceston player Ryley Sanders were both named in the side's best players against Port Adelaide's SANFL outfit.
Taking on the side featuring several AFL regulars including Tom Clurey, Lachie Jones and Mitch Georgiades, the match was played as a curtain-raiser during Gather Round at Mount Barker's Summit Sport and Recreation Park.
Also featuring Clarence's AFL Academy member Jack Callinan, McKercher and Sanders' efforts shone through as Port Adelaide emerged 10.10 (70) to 8.9 (57) winners.
As many AFL recruiters looked on, McKercher collected 15 touches and four tackles, while Sanders had 20 and six and they were joined in the best players by highly-fancied prospects Harley Reid and Nick Watson.
After being named the Tasmania Devils' rising star in 2021, Sanders relocated to Victoria, was picked as a bottom-ager in last year's AFL Academy and began plying his trade with the Sandringham Dragons.
Playing alongside the likes of Will Ashcroft, Harry Sheezel and Cam Mackenzie, a NAB League premiership followed, with the former Northern Bomber and son of Northern Tasmanian football royalty Adam reported to be catching North Melbourne's eye.
Callinan, son of former Adelaide Crows player Ian, kicked a goal and had nine disposals and three tackles.
Saturday's match was part of the AFL Academy's four-day camp in South Australia during Gather Round and they will play another against Carlton's VFL side at Marvel Stadium in May.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
