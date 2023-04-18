Experienced playmaker Gedi Krusa admits he is frustrated by the red tape preventing him playing a part in Riverside's rejuvenation.
The 32-year-old former youth international is itching to aid new coach Helder Dos Santos Silva's plans at Windsor Park but must wait for a mid-season transfer window before he can return to NPL Tasmania action.
Krusa said he knew that would be the case when he joined the club but finds it strange that he is still allowed to play as a designated over-age player in the under-21s despite having already represented Launceston City in the competition this season.
"From this year there are new rules in terms of transfer windows trying to make it more professional," he explained.
"But I don't understand how I can play in the under-21s game for City and play in the same competition a couple of weeks later for Riverside while this year I haven't been playing NPL at all but I cannot be registered as an NPL player for Riverside.
"Rules are rules but I shouldn't really be able to play in the same competition either. And I can play cup games for Riverside - which is really also NPL - so for me it's very frustrating because I want to play and help Riverside straight away but I have to wait six more weeks. It's really hard."
After starting out with FK Atlantas in his home town of Klaipeda, the largest port in Lithuania, Krusa played in Latvia, Poland and Estonia before bringing his European experience to Devonport Strikers and Launceston City.
With the arrival of Joel Stone, Krusa did not feature in City's excellent start to the statewide season and was highly sought after by rival clubs.
"I've been talking to five out of seven clubs but I wanted to stay in Launceston because my partner is pregnant so I cannot move too much and driving to Hobart would be pretty hard so I decided it was either Launceston United or Riverside," he said.
"I talked to both pretty seriously and the deciding factor was Riverside have been playing NPL the last three years and I have had contact with them every year.
"United is a new club in NPL so I had never talked to them before. I met some people there and they were really nice, trying to be professional.
"I was thinking of going to the mainland for a couple of months but talked to my partner and we agreed that it's easiest if I stay in town and help each other."
The father-of-one sees similarities between his missions in both the Meander Valley and West Tamar.
"When I came to play for City they were in the same position as Riverside is now. They were the last team, they were struggling a lot and there was a lack of winning mentality and lack of experience so I would say I have exactly the same goal here to bring it up, to use my experience to help the club and team and bounce from the bottom and be competitive.
"We need to climb up the ladder because we have great facilities here, a good coach, good process and all we need is a bit extra experience and motivation to change that and my goal is to improve it. We need to make players feel that any game against any team in the state they can win."
Krusa, who continues to run coaching courses involving players from all three Northern NPL clubs, has been playing in Olympic's under-21 side coached by Lynden Prince and also featured in the Lakoseljac Cup victory over Southern Championship side Barnstoneworth.
"I'm happy to be playing, in the cup and also the under-21s," he said.
"It's really good to be in the squad and get to know my teammates better but standing behind the fence and watching games is never easy, especially when you are not injured and wanting to play and know you've been training for four months for this. But I'm definitely happy to be on the pitch.
"This is a new chapter in my story and everyone is welcoming me really well.
"I believe the club have the right coach. He brings a lot of professionalism to the club and experience. It's good that they're training four times a week which is the right thing to do if you want to get better and improve.
"I believe we have a couple more months of hard work and when the transfer window reopens and new players can sign we will be more competitive and win more games."
Olympic face cross-town rivals Launceston United in both under-21s (1.30pm) and NPL Tasmania (3.45pm) competitions at Birch Avenue on Saturday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
