A retrospective application for visitor accommodation will be decided on at the next City of Launceston council meeting.
The house on Olive Street in Newstead is seeking approval for construction to an existing outbuilding and to build a carport.
The house, which is worth upwards of $900,000 according to estimates on realestate.com.au, sits on 800 square metres.
The outbuilding itself is a 65.03 square-metre building located just over a metre from the rear boundary and half a metre from the side boundary.
It has a maximum height of three-and-a-half metres.
The Olive Street house is near the Launceston Preparatory School and the Newstead Tennis and Squash Centre as well as other houses.
Several issues were raised over the public notice time, including from one respondent who said a short-term accommodation property was "not necessarily harmonious with an existing neighbourhood".
Presently, there are 249 properties requiring a permit and listed as short-stay accommodation in the Launceston municipality, and in the 2021-22 financial year, the Launceston council approved 44 applications for change of use to visitor accommodation.
According to an accommodation snapshot report by Tourism Tasmania, hotel and short stay house accommodation in Launceston is on the increase.
Alison Foletta
