At least one of Launceston's two statewide league strugglers is destined to get off the mark this weekend.
Four rounds into the season and both Riverside Olympic and Launceston United share a 0-4 record.
With eight 'L's between them and 17 goals conceded each, the cross-town neighbours will meet for their first ever NPL Tasmania derby on Saturday at 3.45pm.
The teams have much in common, not least Iberian-speaking coaches who have long-term plans but would warmly welcome a short-term return.
While widely-travelled Portuguese coach Helder Dos Santos Silva is a new arrival at Olympic, Chilean Fernando Munoz is in his second season at United but first on the statewide stage.
The pair appear to share similar beliefs as well as accents.
"We have more interest in the problem in the long-term so one season is too short but our first season for the club is important too," Munoz said in The Examiner's pre-season preview.
"This year is about building a team for next year," echoed Dos Santos Silva.
"It's quite a challenge this year. Obviously we want results for team morale but next season is more important to us.
"It's all about building for the future."
Both teams have struggled in the deep end of state soccer but shown signs of keeping their heads above water.
Opening-round 0-2 away defeats preceded some tennis set scorelines.
United's first statewide men's fixture in three decades saw a respectable 2-0 loss at Glenorchy followed by 6-1 losses to champions Devonport and Clarence, either side of a frustrating loss to South Hobart.
A brace for English import David Owusu saw Munoz's men lead 2-1 before another double from Nick Morton earned his dad Ken's side a 3-2 victory.
Munoz said fitness is the most noticeable difference between the Northern Championship and NPL Tasmania.
"The purity in the NPL is the fitness. You only promote the play when you running," he said last week.
"We can play soccer but have lost when other team fit and have more legs and we play stupid balls, that's it.
"If we not have legs for play, that is a process the club need learning about. It a more physical game, no more technique.
"It is a normal transition to come in from the Championship to NPL, it's a process. We're continuing the process of learning. We learning a lot and improving a lot. But we are continuing with this. It's a normal process, I wish doing it more quickly but we need to do this because we are behind to the others."
It was also not lost on Munoz that his side's opening three fixtures were against the state's established top three.
Since beginning their campaign - and indeed the NPL Tasmania season - with a 2-0 derby loss at Launceston City, Riverside have conceded five goals in three consecutive fixtures.
Kingborough, Glenorchy and Devonport have claimed the points with two penalties (from Liam Poulson and import Andre Chamusca) representing Olympic's return on the scoresheet.
Having recorded just six points from the 63 available last season, the side is desperate to finally establish itself as a serious statewide proposition.
"The club is restructuring itself massively. We're not preparing for this year but the following year," Dos Santos Silva said when he arrived.
"My first impressions are that Riverside have a massive potential to become one of the best clubs in Tasmania. The infrastructure and the desire of the people behind the club is remarkable.
"But the club needs to change because we don't want the same as the last three years - that's why they brought me here. I'm no Jose Mourinho - but I think I can do something here.
"I think the players are reacting really well to the coaching. We need to change their mentality.
"The kids are keen to learn about football and a different approach to coaching but time will dictate everything."
The teams will also meet in the under-21s and while United are also looking for their first point in that competition, Lynden Prince's Olympic side have won two of their four fixtures.
As two-thirds of the region's NPL sides sit pointless, there has been a much healthier return elsewhere with Launceston City a chance to go top of the league on Saturday.
Four games into the season, Daniel Syson's new-look outfit have won three and only lost to reigning champions Devonport.
Also securing Lakoseljac Cup progress without star signing Joel Stone, City have made a near-perfect start to the campaign.
Justifying captain Lachie Clark's pre-season prediction that he would be City's player to watch, Stef Tantari has bagged three of the team's seven goals to sit fifth in the league goal-scoring standings.
The tricky winger's brace proved pivotal in Saturday's 4-3 triumph over 10-man Kingborough who refused to concede defeat after former Riverside defender Tom Prince's early dismissal with City old boy Noah Mies' double strike ensuring a nervy finish.
Incoming Tobys Simeoni and Anderson have also had a swift impact on the scoresheet.
City head to Clarence on Saturday before an intriguing run of five fixtures in which they play derbies against United (May 5) and Olympic (May 26) and face big guns South Hobart, Glenorchy and Devonport.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
