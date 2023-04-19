The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Launceston United and Riverside Olympic set for first NPL Tasmania derby

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 19 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston United's Aidan Rigby escapes Launceston City's Riley Fellows, Alex Jacobs and James Hawes in the teams' Lakoseljac Cup tie earlier this month. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston United's Aidan Rigby escapes Launceston City's Riley Fellows, Alex Jacobs and James Hawes in the teams' Lakoseljac Cup tie earlier this month. Picture by Paul Scambler

At least one of Launceston's two statewide league strugglers is destined to get off the mark this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.