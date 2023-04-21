CVGT Employment Launceston's Speed Interviewing event helps secure new career Advertising Feature

Launceston Speed Interviewing hosted by CVGT Employment is a unique occasion for employers to rapidly interview candidates with various skill sets to find the perfect match for their business. Picture supplied

John, a former owner-operator of a local business, joined CVGT Employment's Disability Employment Service in March 2022 to find employment in management, finance, or administration. But he ended up in a role he would never have expected.

John attended CVGT Employment's Launceston Speed Interviewing event, where he spoke to nearly 40 employers and gained insight into new opportunities.

The Launceston Speed Interviewing event, hosted by CVGT Employment, is a unique occasion for employers to rapidly interview candidates with various skill sets to find the perfect match for their business.

During one of John's three-minute employer interviews, he left a lasting impression on a large public transport provider - he was the perfect match for a bus driver position. It was not a job he had thought of applying for, but after meeting the employer and learning about the role, he agreed to take the leap.

"John's speed interview with the public transport service led to him being offered a bus driver position, a job he wouldn't have thought of taking up if it weren't for the event," CVGT Employment Launceston manager Alexis Smith said. "John was offered a full-time job with the company, which is an incredible outcome for both him and the employer."

CVGT Employment's staff, especially John's consultant Maryanne Singline, supported him throughout his journey with valuable guidance and motivation. John credited his success to Maryanne's unwavering assistance and expressed his gratitude for her mentoring and support. "I wouldn't be where I am today without the excellent service of CVGT Employment," John said.

John's story highlights the importance of dedicated service, out-of-the-box thinking, and attending unique events like Launceston Speed Interviewing to maximize opportunities.

"Our speed interviewing event benefits employers by saving time and money, filling vacancies faster with suitable candidates, and reaching potential candidates who wouldn't typically apply," Alexis said. "Overall, the Launceston Speed Interviewing event promises to be a fantastic opportunity for both employers and job seekers."