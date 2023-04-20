Launceston Greyhound Meet sees epic rivalry brewing for Illingworth Classic Final Advertising Feature

Trainer Paul Hili and owner Ross Freeman with fastest heat winner Fast Minardi. Picture supplied

An epic battle of rivals is brewing for the $27,865 Ladbrokes Illingworth Classic Final (515m) between the state's locally-bred sprinters when they line up for the Tasbred feature in Launceston next Monday night.

Despite the awkward draw off box 7, Fast Minardi will start as the short-priced favourite for this decider.

The Paul Hili-prepared son of Fernando Bale and Cheeky Vixen delivered a sparkling performance in the heats last Monday night, defending off a challenge from Blitz Danger and Ah We're Tight running 29.20s.

From 19 starts, the light brindle chaser scored by 4-3/4 lengths bringing up his 10th win for Ross Freeman.

"With a 10-day gap and a few trials in between, both of our chasers have done well to qualify," Paul Hili said.

"Both Fast Minardi and Nitro Harvey are quite strong runners and don't need much work in between races; they have both been trialling extremely well; we've purposely freshened up ready for this important series."

In a race-to-race double Hili claimed the second Illingworth Classic heat, with Nitro Harvey clocking 29.51s.

Nitro Harvey made it 10 wins from 18 starts for Samantha Freeman when he held out Raider's Guide in the race's closing stages, scoring by a half-length, with Finloch Cash running on strongly to finish in third.

"Nitro Harvey went to the heats with a few niggling problems we had worked on; he's only a few lengths off his litter brother (Fast Minardi). There will be some improvement to come after the run," the trainer stated.

Other heat winner Supreme Leader has benefited in drawing box 1 ahead of the final for trainer Gary Fahey.

The son of El Grand Senor and Just Browsing had proven far too strong for his rivals by producing a gusty victory over Black Danger and Power Band in 29.76, taking his record up to 4 wins for Gary and Greg Fahey.

Connections seek a third Illingworth Classic title as owner/breeders after Lil' Miss Marny and Just Browsing.

Introduced by the Launceston Greyhound Club in 1991, the Ladbrokes Illingworth Classic is the premier race for Tasmanian-bred greyhounds, honouring the family legacy of industry stalwarts Ollie and Des Illingworth.

2023 Illingworth Classic Final box draw



1 Supreme Leader, 2 Blitz Danger, 3 Power Band, 4 Black Danger, 5 Raider's Guide, 6 Finloch Cash, 7 Fast Minardi, 8 Nitro Harvey - Reserves; Ah We're Tight & Roxy Rocker.

2023 Ladbrokes Illingworth Classic Final