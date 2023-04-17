The Prime Minister was in Hobart on Monday to help spruik the indigenous voice to parliament and - presumably - to discuss with the Premier the other projects for which Tasmania is seeking federal funding - the $700 million Macquarie Point stadium, and the multi-billion dollar Marinus Link.
But Mr Albanese also arrived in time to help launch a scheme that many Tasmanians opposed to those two other projects might support - four new federally funded Urgent Care Clinics.
The government on Monday unveiled the schedule for the new clinics, which were announced as part of Federal Labor's election promises last year.
Tasmania is also to receive four clinics rather than the three announced last year, with two in Hobart, one in Launceston and one in Devonport. The clinic that was slated for Burnie was shifted to Devonport for reasons that have not been explained.
Surprisingly, the state government has not "strongly consulted" the industry about the clinics, according to Dr John Saul, state president of the Australian Medical Association.
Dr Saul, who said he heard about the announcement from media reports on Monday morning, had a number of concerns about the project.
"You've just got to look at the modeling and we just wonder whether there's enough funding for starters," Dr Saul said.
"The real worry here is that these urgent care centres sound like a great headline, but they might be underfunded, they might be underprepared and they might underperform as a result," he said.
He also cast doubt on the timing - the government believed it could have the clinics running by mid-year.
"It's only two months away till the middle of the year ... we know what it takes to set up a practice, we've seen the costs to find doctors, the costs of getting doctors to work weekends," he said.
The Urgent Care Centres will do nothing to help with GP shortages in any number of rural and regional areas of the state. In many areas, it is impossible to access a GP unless you are already registered.
In some towns, GPs have closed down their clinics, forcing their patients to drive long distances to the nearest clinic.
Dr Saul also said funding a clinic in one area, like Launceston, would place additional pressure on other clinics in the area.
"I know of three really good practices [in Launceston] that provide really good after hours care. If you give the bulk of funding to one of them or start up a new stand-alone clinic, you're going to really put the pressure on the other ones who have to charge private fees to stay open," Dr Saul said.
Supporting general practice in general, perhaps by boosting the medicare rebate, would be a "far greater option", he said.
"Get to work on the known problems in our hospital system .... rather than creating a new headline."
