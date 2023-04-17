Burnie magistrate Leanne Topfer erred in her decision to find TT-Line guilty of breaching animal welfare laws, because ensuring the proper ventilation of vehicles on the ship is the responsibility of the drivers, the Supreme Court heard on Monday.
The Spirit of Tasmania ferry operator has appealed to the Full Bench of the Supreme Court, seeking to reverse some of the findings of last year's case about responsibility for the deaths of 16 horses on the ferry during a 2018 sailing.
The magistrate last year found TT-Line guilty of 29 breaches of animal welfare laws; the company was fined $75,000 and a conviction was recorded.
Ms Topfer found that the container transporting the animals had inadequate ventilation, and that TT-Line failed in its obligations by not checking whether the horses were correctly individually stalled.
But counsel for TT-Line, David Neal SC, said Ms Topfer had reversed the onus of proof when she ruled that TT-Line failed to ensure proper ventilation of the horses.
"We say that the obligation was on the prosecution to show that the mistake was not reasonable", Mr Neal told the court.
He said TT-Line relied on the declaration by the horses' owner, Andrew Williams, that there was adequate ventilation in the truck he was using to transport the animals.
"It is not reasonable for a shipping line to assess the ventilation of horse trucks," he said.
Mr Neal said Ms Topfer also erred by "improperly discounting" the evidence of the regulator, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, about what was and wasn't reasonable for the ferry operator in terms of ensuring the safe transport of the horses.
He said the Burnie magistrate also made an error by discounting expert evidence suggesting that the way in which the horses were stalled would have made "no difference" the horses' death by overheating.
Mr Neal requested that the case not be sent back to the Magistrate for another hearing, and that instead the Supreme Court uphold the appeal.
The three judges reserved their decision to a later date.
