Police urge motorists to avoid Meander Valley Road after truck crash

Police have urged motorists to avoid the Meander Valley Road between Exton and Westbury after a livestock truck rolled over.
Emergency service crews are currently at the scene of the crash, and police say the driver received minor injuries.
Police say the driver was the sole occupant of the truck and no other people were injured, however injured sheep are receiving veterinary treatment at the scene.
As of 3.15pm, April 17 traffic management is in place and police ask motorists to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
