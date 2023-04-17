Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other Federal Labor politicians were in Hobart on Monday to promote support for a 'Yes' vote in the upcoming referendum over the indigenous voice to parliament.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and a small number of Liberal members joined state and federal Labor members, the Tasmanian Greens, former premiers and representatives of the local indigenous community in presenting a bipartisan front of support for the affirmative vote.
Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said Tasmania was "well placed" to get a very high 'Yes' vote in the coming referendum, which is slated to be held some time towards the end of this year.
"It is wonderful to see the bipartisan support that exists here," Ms Burney said.
She said a successful 'Yes' vote was important because Australia needed to "change the dial on things like life expectancy, incarceration ... and educational attainment".
But Monday's events were more notable for the absences.
These included a large number of Liberal Party members that have indicated support for 'No', as well as representatives of the Tasmanian Aboriginal Corporation, which has indicated its members will not support the 'Yes' campaign because they believe it does not go far enough.
TAC spokesman Michael Mansell has previously said that a constitutional change was no guarantee of Indigenous rights into the future, progress on Closing the Gap or an end to racism.
"In terms of empowering Aboriginal people, this is one of the weakest proposals you could come up with," Mr Mansell said.
He has instead said a number of senate seats ought to be reserved for indigenous Australians.
Absent from Monday's events were several state government members.
Mr Jaensch said every member of the party can make up their own mind over the referendum. Deputy Premier and Treasurer Michael Ferguson is the most senior state Liberal that has indicated he would vote 'No', along with numerous Federal Liberal colleagues including Braddon MP Gavin Pearce.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.