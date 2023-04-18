The Tasmania JackJumpers got off to an awkward start to the 2023 NBL free agency period when popular duo Sam McDaniel and Isaac White both packed their bags for Brisbane on the first day.
Matt Kenyon also left last season's semi-finalists on Monday when it was announced the forward had signed for South-East Melbourne Phoenix.
Coach Scott Roth admitted the JackJumpers were keen on keeping the defensive role-player at the franchise but there were no hard feelings with his decision.
"We are always cheering for Matt and love him to death, we offered him a contract, it didn't work out, that's fine and we just move on," he said.
"We're onto our next phase of trying to get new players in here to replace them and try to improve our roster."
One of those replacements was also announced on Monday, with veteran forward Anthony Drmic becoming the newest player to wear Tasmanian colours, having played with the Adelaide 36ers the season prior.
Roth was thrilled the 31-year-old chose the JackJumpers to be his third NBL club. "He's a pesky defender, an irritant guy, and you're always dealing with him when you have to play against him," he said.
"His shooting is something that was awesome, very attractive to us, and then to have that experience and add someone at his age and been around a little bit ... he ticks a lot of boxes."
With Drmic their first inclusion of the window, Roth explained the process the franchise are going through to bring in more recruits.
"We have two more roster spots to fill and we're going through that currently, we don't have a lot of wriggle room," he said.
"We're looking for two different types of players in those spots and then I think very shortly, we'll start to look towards our [development players] and see what we can do there ... then around late May, we'll start to think about the rest of the roster."
Two players being looked at for the development spots are North-West Thunder talents Tre and Taran Armstrong.
"We've had good conversations and these are two outstanding players, great kids, tremendous family and they're searching for opportunities too and sometimes they align, sometimes they don't," he said.
"We'll try and be there when we can to make sure that we can support them and hopefully land them here."
In terms of imports, Roth stated he was "very, very, very confident" in ensuring Milton Doyle's return for next season a few weeks earlier and the American was even more adamant on Monday.
"You can add a fourth very," he said.
Fellow imports Josh Magette's and Rashard Kelly's futures were less clear, with Roth saying that a decision is yet to be made.
"We've been in contact with [Magette], as we have been with Rashard, just in general, it's the right thing to do," he said.
"I think our timetable, we're weeks away from really figuring out what our next move is on the import side."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.