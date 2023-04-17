Organisers were really happy with the turnout for the second Death Café held at Launceston Library on Monday.
Death Cafes are a global trend where people can come together with end of life professionals to discuss death and dying care.
Tracey Wicks is an end-of-life doula who completed her training in 2020, she was excited to announce the Death Café will be a monthly event in Launceston.
"We want people to start to talk more about death and dying," she said.
"It was said here this morning, death is a part of the living process and it's something we don't prepare for, we prepare for other rituals but death is something still a lot of people don't want to talk about it."
Ms Wicks said the more people talk about death an a process of life, the more it can be normalised as a part of life.
A Death Café can look different depending on the specialist and people's curiosity. This event was an open discussion about people's concerns and curiosities.
READ MORE: Two people charged with drink driving
As an end-of-life doula, Ms Wicks was able to provide information, guidance and insight on these concerns like being able to take home a loved one's body for a certain amount of days or the importance of having advance care documents.
People who attended came from all different backgrounds and for different reasons, many were from health care backgrounds or had dealt with caring for someone at their end of life stage - overall many people just wanted to be more informed and open about empowered end-of-life care.
Aged care worker Jackie Anifandis said she was "fascinated" by the process.
"I'm really keen to see these death cafes grow and give people that ownership of a natural part of life," she said.
"We've sanitised death so much, we've taken away the family atmosphere. Let's reclaim it back."
Information about the next Death Café will be on Launceston Libraries social media, Ms Wicks said soon they will launch a Facebook page for Northern Death Café.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.