Bridget should become an independent

I am one of those voters who did vote Liberal (at Federal level) for many years but am now at the stage that I can't see myself ever voting for them again unless things change dramatically (this has been the case, for me at least, since Morrison rolled Turnbull). I'm actually pretty happy with most of what the current ALP Federal Gov't is doing so far (although I'll admit to having my doubts about the way the whole Voice issue is being handled with a seeming lack of transparency on what it really means and whether it solves the problems which actually need solving). However, I also think it's important for democracy in the medium to long term to have a credible and decent opposition party. While I don't know Bridget Archer personally and didn't vote for her (because I really wanted the Government to change and didn't want to have regrets if Bass was the seat which made the difference) I absolutely applaud what she (and a few of her colleagues) are doing to try their best to bring back a decent opposition party which reflects the people of Australia - her Voice opposition is not the first time she's stood up against the far right elements of the Liberal Party . It seems to be a brave and high-risk game for her personally - I guess she'll either be kicked out or she'll become a very senior person in a future centrist and sensible Liberal Government - I hope for her and everyone's sake that it's the latter. Keep doing what you are doing Bridget! EM