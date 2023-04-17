Bridget should become an independent

Since her election as a Liberal member Bridget Archer has repeatedly crossed the floor. I am confused as to why she stood for the Liberals in the first place. Due to her popularity she retained her seat. Well done Bridget, probably time to become an independent now. Jo Stevens
I am one of those voters who did vote Liberal (at Federal level) for many years but am now at the stage that I can't see myself ever voting for them again unless things change dramatically (this has been the case, for me at least, since Morrison rolled Turnbull). I'm actually pretty happy with most of what the current ALP Federal Gov't is doing so far (although I'll admit to having my doubts about the way the whole Voice issue is being handled with a seeming lack of transparency on what it really means and whether it solves the problems which actually need solving). However, I also think it's important for democracy in the medium to long term to have a credible and decent opposition party. While I don't know Bridget Archer personally and didn't vote for her (because I really wanted the Government to change and didn't want to have regrets if Bass was the seat which made the difference) I absolutely applaud what she (and a few of her colleagues) are doing to try their best to bring back a decent opposition party which reflects the people of Australia - her Voice opposition is not the first time she's stood up against the far right elements of the Liberal Party . It seems to be a brave and high-risk game for her personally - I guess she'll either be kicked out or she'll become a very senior person in a future centrist and sensible Liberal Government - I hope for her and everyone's sake that it's the latter. Keep doing what you are doing Bridget! EM
I do not share Craig Thomson's opinion regarding Bridget Archer. (Bridget Archer is a standout in a Liberal Party full of unelectable boofheads, Examiner. April 09)Not sure if she is just trying to attract attention or actually believes her stance. What's interesting is that we, and Bridget, are yet to see precisely what Albanese is on about. Yes, happy to recognise our first nations people in the Constitution but not happy to extend to them, or any other minority group, powers and privileges over and above other Australian citizens. What makes it worse is that the division is a race issue. What ever happened to us being "ONE"? Stuart Bryce
I WISH to reply to the opinion by Marinus Link chief executive Caroline Wycamp. Ms Wycamp stated that on March 30, Victoria was sending electricity to Tasmania via Bass-link at a cost of $200 per MGH, (actually paying Tasmania to take their power?). We then store that power and sell it back to them later in the afternoon for $400 per KWH. My question is, Where is this power stored? There is no battery in the nation capable of storing such power. Therefore any power to be sent to Victoria must be generated using our water storage (Hydro). The sun may produce more power tomorrow for Victoria, but unless it rains like hell in just the right part of this state, that water is gone forever. If you think we can't run out of water, think back to 2016 when we last dried up our storage systems and had to bring in Diesel generators at massive cost, to keep our lights on. This project is a bigger con than "The Stadium". John Nichols, Devonport
A federal joint standing committee on foreign affairs, defence and trade has recommended the government to explain to parliament the "legal basis" for sending Australian troops to war, to ameliorate a repeat or the Iraq war debacle. Australia is the only country to have been involved in all major US overseas conflicts since WWII, including Vietnam (which Australia offered involvement), Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan for example, to ultimately sacrifice young Australian lives in other people's wars.
The Parliament of Australia, who perceive to represent all Australians, must vote whether to commit Australian troops to war, or to veto a cabinet decision to join a conflict, not an unaccountable PM and his cabinet cabal alone. Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
THE discussion concerning the pros and cons of the Voice in Parliament referendum is getting heated, nasty and divisive. Funny that this referendum is to agree to an advisory group to stop the divisiveness between First Nations people and the rest of the community, yet is generating much more dissent between groups than the proposed referendum. Remember people, every-one has a right to their stance on the issue, respect their views and not disparage them. Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
