The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Bridget Archer should become an independent

April 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridget should become an independent
Bridget should become an independent

Since her election as a Liberal member Bridget Archer has repeatedly crossed the floor. I am confused as to why she stood for the Liberals in the first place. Due to her popularity she retained her seat. Well done Bridget, probably time to become an independent now. Jo Stevens

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.