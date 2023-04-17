Tasman Highway will get new overtaking lanes

The state government says construction of two new overtaking lanes along the Tasman Highway between Scottsdale and Branxholm should start in the coming weeks.
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson says the government has signed a contract with Launceston-based construction company Shaw Contracting.
"The improvements are part of the Tasmanian Liberal government's $4 million Dorset Roads Package and will include new passing opportunities in each direction," Mr Ferguson said.
"People in my community of the North East have been asking for overtaking opportunities on this important route, and I'm pleased to answer the call.
"The upgrades will improve road safety, reduce traffic flow restrictions, and provide more reliable travel times on the Tasman Highway between Branxholm and Scottsdale."
RACT Chief Advocacy Officer Garry Bailey said it welcomed the government's focus on improving the Tasman Highway.
"This is a stretch of road the RACT, and our 210,000 members, have long been calling for action on," he said.
"Improvements should be considered in line with the development of a 10-year Strategic Action Plan for the highway, which was promised by the government at the last election.
"With a long term strategy we will understand whether the addition of two new overtaking lanes is sufficient to meet the long-term needs of the community. Such a plan would provide a clear roadmap for infrastructure improvements, and provide confidence to affected communities of what work the government is progressing."
The government has yet to deliver its 10-year plan for the Tasman Highway.
Mr Ferguson said constructing an overtaking lane for eastbound traffic near Rocky Gully and another for westbound traffic near Billycock Hill would make the road safer and more efficient.
"The improvements address local concerns about the lack of overtaking opportunities on this section of the highway and follow extensive consultation we've done with the Dorset community and the Council," Mr Ferguson said.
"They will contribute to making transport in the North East safer and more efficient, providing benefits to residents, freight operators and businesses and the growing tourism industry in the region."
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.