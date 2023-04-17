Tasmania has relaunched the talent identification program which has seen the state achieve huge success on the global sporting stage.
Named Talent ID for 2032, the Tasmanian Institute of Sport program hopes to uncover future champions at the Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The state is seeking to build on an enviable track record which reached a peak with 10 athletes returning from the Tokyo Olympics with a medal haul of two gold, three silver and a bronze.
This came between 16 Tasmanians competing at each of the last two Commonwealth Games, winning 12 gold medals and four silvers on the Gold Coast in 2018.
The TIS has set a goal to test 1000 athletes across seven sessions in May in Hobart, Launceston and Penguin. Testing will be open to athletes aged 12 to 22.
It is the first time the TIS has run a large-scale talent ID testing opportunity for 13 years.
Identified athletes will be offered opportunities to train and develop with the TIS.
The institute's senior coordinator of talent identification Gina Vernon said the testing would identify athletes who had natural upper and lower body power, good endurance and mental capabilities.
"The range of tests used vary from the classic beep test to a 20-metre sprint and vertical jump," she said.
"We are looking for athletes from all sporting backgrounds who may find themselves being perfect for a sport they have never tried before."
Dr Vernon said all professional athletes had taken part in this type of testing at some point in their sporting career.
"These tests help to show whether the athlete has the talent to compete with the world's best," she said.
"It is an exciting time to be involved in sport in Tasmania.
"With Brisbane 2032 only nine years away, we have to start work now to get our talent pool in the best shape possible."
Minister for Sport and Recreation Nic Street said: "This is an outstanding opportunity to give Tasmania the best chance to contribute to winning medals at an Australian home Games."
Further details are available at: https://www.tis.tas.gov.au/services/TID2032
