Leading trainer Scott Brunton could have been excused for being a little blase after he and partner Tegan Keys trained seven of the 10 winners at Elwick on Sunday.
That is probably my best training effort of the past two years.- Scott Brunton
Afterall, it's not something they haven't done before but, on this occasion, it was clear that one winner in particular gave Brunton extra satisfaction.
He said winning the Benchmark 62 Handicap with stable newcomer Tsunami Sam was "probably my best training effort of the past two years."
"Not many people would know that - but I do," he said.
"We've had a lot of trouble with his feet since he got here and he's got tips on now the same as The Inevitable.
"To get this horse here to do this today is a big thrill."
Burdened with 61.5kg, even after the claim for Erica Byrne Burke, Tsunami Sam proved too strong for a handy field at only his eighth start.
"He is going to be a good horse if I can keep him sound," Brunton said.
"He was sent to me by a couple of blokes in Victoria who also own a handy horse called Mr Brightside (recent winner of the All-Star Mile and Doncaster Handicap).
"He was bought out of New Zealand for a fair bit of money and, in his first ever trial, he beat two subsequent group winners."
Tsunami Sam won his first start in New Zealand but, in six Australian starts for trainers Ben and JD Hayes, his only win was at Wagga.
"Needless to say he has been disappointing," Brunton said.
"But I think he's the real deal.
"He doesn't look too easy to ride as he showed today when he was throwing his head about and doing a fair bit wrong.
"So I might take his blinkers off."
Brunton's other winners were first-starter Furneaux, Yarra Master and Eagle Street while Tegan Keys scored with Amaword, Her Thoughts and Rich Clan.
Furneaux's win in the 2&3YO Maiden earned connections a reward for patience and $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses.
And, Brunton is confident it won't be the Palentino gelding's last success.
"He's not overly big but he's a really nice horse from a good family," the trainer said.
"He's been very slow to mature which is why it's taken a long time to get him to the races.
"And, he's still a little bit wayward - when he hits the front, he wanders about a bit."
Brunton said Furneaux had been bred by Chris and Kerryn Mahoney at Weetah near Deloraine.
"They own A1 Horse Transport and also run a little boutique stud - they do a fantastic job," the trainer said.
Furneaux is out of the Rock Of Gibraltar mare Talus, whose first six foals to race have all won.
He cost $24,000 at the 2021 Tasmanian Magic Millions sale.
The name Hannah Le Blanc may become more familiar to Tasmanian racegoers over the next few months.
The 27-year-old Victorian apprentice rode her first local winner at Elwick on Sunday and indicated she was keen to become a regular visitor.
"This is my first time in Tasmania but I've always wanted to come across and give it a crack," she said.
"I'd like to try to make a name for myself down here.
"To get a winner on my first visit is absolutely amazing and I can't thank everyone enough for their support."
Le Blanc won the Benchmark 76 Handicap on Amaword who carried 61.5kg to narrowly account for Our Little Ted and Galenus.
Trainer Tegan Keys said that, with a rating of 85 prior to his latest win, the nine-year-old's future in Tasmania was limited.
"That's his 17th win and I really don't know what to do with him now," Keys said.
"It will probably be either the paddock or Melbourne."
Tasracing is to trial a Wednesday timeslot for winter thoroughbred meetings.
Following discussions with Sky Channel, it has moved two Spreyton meetings in June from Sunday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.
They will be on June 7 (moved from June 4) and June 21 (moved from June 18).
Both will have Sky 1 coverage.
Tasracing is keen to gauge interest in regular Wednesday afternoon Sky 1 meetings through winter.
And, it believes industry participants will appreciate having an additional two race-free weekends.
The Tasmanian Turf Club has appointed former committee member Gary Rayner as its new chief executive.
Rayner will replace Damien Durkin who has held the position for the past two years.
TTC chairman Alison Archer said Rayner had a strong business and financial background and a good understanding of the racing industry.
He starts on May 1.
Erica Byrne Burke will replace the injured Taylor Johnstone in the final two heats of the National Apprentice Series at Sandown on Wednesday.
Johnstone is still recovering from a badly broken collarbone and hasn't ridden in a race since January 22.
Byrne Burke also represented Tasmania in the Queensland heats last month, finishing fourth on a Chris Waller horse and ninth on a 50-1 outsider.
