Meg Radford and Jono Chapman have been named Greater Northern Raiders of the Year.
The pair were honoured at the Cricket Tasmania Premier League club's end of season awards.
Chapman also topped the men's bowling stats with 32 wickets at 22.81 while all-rounder Radford amassed the impressive double of 341 runs at 24.36 and 21 wickets at 20.52.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
