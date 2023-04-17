After 20 years fulfilling almost every role going at Northern Rangers, Marshall Pooley dusted off the goalkeeping gloves to record his 300th on-field responsibility.
Since arriving from George Town, Pooley's time at the NTCA Ground has seen him operate as board member, treasurer, gateman, coach recruiter and much more alongside an equally productive playing and coaching career which led to Saturday's milestone moment.
Playing for the seniors from the age of 16 (2002-14), he featured in Rangers' first two seasons in the State League under coach Peter Savill on the back of three Northern Championship titles in four years and has since led the reserves to a championship and won the NC1 league best and fairest while playing in midfield.
Despite all this, the 38-year-old father-of-two confessed to a few nerves around his return between the sticks for the visit of Somerset.
"I have not kept goal much since I stopped playing in 2014 in our last year in the State League so I was a bit nervous," he said.
"But it was good fun. I enjoyed it and fortunately the goals weren't my fault and I didn't make any errors.
"I think I already felt old, this just cemented it."
Although Rangers lost the Northern Championship game 2-1, Pooley was delighted to reach the 300-game mark in front of family, including wife Storm, daughter Olivia, 5, and son Mason, 4, plus several helpful former teammates.
"It was a really good day," he said.
"My family have not been down to games much and the kids are a bit young so it was good to have them there. My daughter plays under-sixes so came along after that to watch Dad. It's always great to see kids hanging around the club, kicking balls around and enjoying the day.
"And a few of the old Rangers boys came along and were yelling a few things trying to put me off."
George Town-born, Pooley went to Star of the Sea College and played juniors for his home-town club before it folded in 2001.
A few of the old Rangers boys came along and were yelling a few things trying to put me off.- Marshall Pooley on his 300th game for Northern Rangers
He joined Rangers in 2002, three years after the club had been founded, and was soon followed by his brother, Rohan, and late parents Bob and Jenny who were also all heavily involved in various roles.
Now a partner at Ruddicks Chartered Accountants, Pooley said the club has changed considerably over two decades.
"I have very fond memories of my playing days. I got there as a 16-year-old kid and it was vastly different to what we have now.
"It's a real family club now, back then there were just 20-odd guys aged between 16 and 25 who were just mates, enjoying bus trips, going out Saturday nights - they were like my family and a big part of my life.
"They were good friendships and those bonds are still there because we'll always have that connection between us."
Pooley, who had a pivotal role in recruiting experienced coaches like Savill and Lino Sciulli, said there were many highlights among his playing memories.
"Winning a few championships was really good, especially the first one in 2009," he recalled.
"We were all quite young then, it was between us and Devonport and we played them at home in the last game of the season. They only needed a draw to retain the title and had dominated for a few years.
"We had finished second the year before and needed to win. It was still 0-0 until about the 92nd minute and Paul Bremner scrambled one over the line. There was massive jubilation after grinding that out and the season hinging on that one goal. We celebrated that well and I look back on that very fondly."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.