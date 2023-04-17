Despite a three month delay due to a lack of community engagement, the report on the second stage of the review into Tasmania's local government will be released on Wednesday, April 19.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said he had been committed to this review since its inception.
"I am looking forward to the release of the second report into the review of the role, function, and design of local government in Tasmania," he said.
"This report will help identify what the options are and to allow the community and stakeholders to understand and interrogate the options."
Local Government minister Nic Street said the Local Government Board had handed him the report on March 31.
"The Future of Local Government Review stage two interim report outlines the substantial work the independent board has undertaken during Stage Two of the review," he said.
"I want to acknowledge in particular the extensive program of community engagement and research undertaken to identify, develop, and test reform options for our local government sector.
"The report also sets out how the board will approach the development of its final recommendations."
Community and council consultation will commence after the report is released.
Cr Gibson said the key was and would always be all about local representation.
"There's no doubt in my mind that our councils are the voice for their community and a strong local government authority that can deliver for its community is vitally important and this review simply cements that belief," he said.
"While there is so much that is already good; it's important that we also focus on future-proofing local government while identifying the challenges and the opportunities that lie ahead."
The review stage one interim report was released in July 2022 after local councils made submissions in May 2022.
City of Launceston included feedback on the creation of a Greater Launceston Metropolitan Council.
The first interim report released in July last year said the review would consider councillor numbers and administrative boundaries.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
