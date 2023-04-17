The Examiner
Local Government Review stage two report to be released this week

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
April 17 2023
Local Government Minister Nic Street said the second report will be released this week.
Despite a three month delay due to a lack of community engagement, the report on the second stage of the review into Tasmania's local government will be released on Wednesday, April 19.

