Launceston United's title defence suffered its first stumble as South Hobart leapt to the top of the Women's Super League ladder.
A deserved 2-0 victory at Birch Avenue saw the state big guns swap places and it was little consolation to United that the contest was an excellent advertisement for the women's game in Tasmania.
With five victories and 24 goals between them in the opening three rounds, the first versus second encounter promised plenty but proved a tight defensive affair decided by two well-taken second-half goals.
United's coach Nick Rawlinson was magnanimous in defeat.
"I think we were outplayed basically," he said.
"Lot of effort there and in both halves we rallied well but we were playing a lot of the game without the ball so inevitably something's going to happen.
"We didn't really create enough up front so it was a tough day at the office but no lack of effort from my girls."
South's holding midfielder Lucy Roberts ran the show, controlling much of the play and scoring the late sealer after Pishon Choi's towering header had opened the scoring.
"Their possession of the ball in midfield was fairly dominant," Rawlinson added. "Their no.4 (Roberts) had a very dominant role in there and scored the late goal so had a big impact on the game.
"We closed her down better in the second half but she had a strong game, as did a lot of the South Hobart girls.
"It's still early in the season and it's not a disaster. Obviously it's never good to lose but the girls performed well. There's things we've got to work on and that's what we'll do and try and come back bigger and better next time around.
"I think everybody was thinking South and Devonport were going to be the big games, we knew it was going to be a big test and it proved to be."
Unusually, United's familiar 4-3-3 line-up was failing to create the customary chances for the front three of Dani Gunton, Courtney Marten and Lucy Smith as the team went goalless for the first time this season.
Frequent long balls failed to find the normally prolific trio and when they did get a sight of goal, South keeper Jenna Farrow was in an uncharitable mood.
While Jazlin Venn was much busier at the opposite end, she was equally solid, producing several strong blocks before being finally beaten by a header of exceptional quality from Choi on 51 minutes.
Meanwhile, South were unfortunate to be denied a penalty when their former defender Issy Declerck appeared to handle the ball in the box.
As the clock ticked down, South looked the more likely to add to the scoring and after Eve Swain was twice thwarted by Venn, the game's outstanding player settled it.
Exchanging passes from a short corner, Roberts cut inside her defender before curling a shot past Venn.
As United became more frustrated and therefore desperate, Rawlinson became more animated, urging his side to "fire up" like a politer Tasmanian Sean Dyche.
The coach admitted it was, at times, frustrating viewing.
"A lot of the time the ball seemed to go out of play and we missed that last touch," he said.
"Sometimes we went through the middle when going out wide might have been a better option but those are just some of the things that happen.
"With 15 minutes to go we were starting to get a little bit of momentum and I was just trying to provide a bit extra as well. It's not stress, it's more encouragement.
"Sometimes it works - you never know what can happen in a game of football. We were pushing them but didn't really create anything."
Having taken over from double-winning coaches Lynden Prince and Frank Compton this season, Rawlinson said he is enjoying his maiden WSL campaign.
"I'm not enjoying this moment of losing - I don't think anyone enjoys that - but that's part of the territory. Any coach coming into a season thinking he's going to get a 100 per cent record is probably dreaming," he said.
"It's about trying to find solutions in games. There's lots of things going on and it's about trying to find ways to close down the opposition's strengths. I'm not sure I necessarily did a particularly good job with that today and so South came out on top."
In the day's other WSL match, Kingborough beat Clarence 3-2.
Two teams with five losses between them in the first three rounds produced an entertaining encounter in which goals from Laura Davis and Sam Watkins were matched by Georgia Burt and Elianna Diafokeris before Davis struck the winner three minutes from time.
