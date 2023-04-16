One of the last wishes Jacqueline Reynolds had was for her book to be published.
With the help of their daughters, her beloved husband Barry made her dream a reality.
Jacqueline, known by many as 'Jan', spent many years extensively researching the history of the Reynolds family.
Her research, which took her and her family to England, Norfolk Island, New South Wales, and around Tasmania, inspired her to write a historical fiction, Sarah.
The novel follows Sarah Reynolds and her journey from England to join her husband in Australia after he was sentenced to "transportation for life".
"Jan completed her book just two months prior to her passing on the 28th of August in 2021," Mr Reynolds said.
"Everything she did, she did to 100 per cent. She never did anything by halves.
"It only took Jan two years to write this book, but she spent many years researching."
As a tribute to his wife, Mr Reynolds printed Sarah through Launceston publisher Foot & Playsted.
"She was a special lady," he said.
"Even when she was battling pancreatic cancer, she was always so positive, always smiling, right until the end."
Mr Reynolds published Jan's novel with the help of their two daughters, Felicity and Amelia.
"Our daughter Amelia helped tirelessly to edit the book," Mr Reynolds said.
"While Felicity has been a great support and helped with the printing of the book.
"To finally see Jan's work in print is just wonderful."
In her novel, Jan wrote an author's note thanking the many people who helped her with Sarah, including her husband, Mr Reynolds.
"How do I express my heartfelt thanks to Barry, my dear husband," she wrote.
"Who has been my trusted, caring companion on jaunts around the world, attempting to quell my insatiable desire to travel and go 'somewhere we have never been before'."
Mr Reynolds said the novel is a wonderful legacy to Jan's life.
"We spent 60 wonderful years together, 57 of those married," he said.
"Every day, I miss her terribly. I often think, 'Oh, she's been shopping, she'll come home soon' before I remember.
"How I wish that were the case."
