Three best moments from the weekend of footy

Following Launceston's huge weekend in local football to kick-start the upcoming year, The Examiner looks back on three of the best moments.
Returning to NTFA division one after a year, there was reason to celebrate for those on the North-Eastern coast of Tasmania.
After they failed to find enough players for the 2022 season, the Seagulls were forced to enter a recess a week out from what was meant to be their first game of the season.
The problems were far greater than that, with the landscape of country football pointing to a genuine chance the club may never return.
However, there were no signs of the pain gone by when hundreds packed into Bridport Oval to watch the team in their all-new blue and white hoops battle it out against Perth.
Reflecting on the day, Seagulls president Steve McKillop was filled with pride for how the day panned out.
"We've absolutely had the biggest crowd I reckon in the history of Bridport Football Club yesterday," he said.
"We ran out of car parks, we filled the streets up in the town, the bar was just unbelievable. We still can't believe it.
"It was just absolutely packed to capacity. I just don't know how we fit them all in at the clubrooms and I just couldn't be more pleased with how it turned out."
The Tasmania Devils boys' team have endured a difficult couple of weeks after players were ruled out from the squad for personal reasons, before a humbling six-goal loss against Harley Reid and the Bendigo Pioneers.
It was not about to get any easier either, with a game against an Eastern Ranges side high on confidence on the back of consecutive wins.
Led by captain Tom Beaumont - who finished the game with 29 disposals, five marks and the sealing goal - the Devils put on a show of character and unselfishness which resulted in a gutsy 19-point win.
With the Coates Talent League a proving ground for potential AFL prospects, sometimes mental strength can be just as important as ability.
Within 50 metres of each other were two sights of modern football that could be the answer to helping country leagues.
At UTAS Stadium, plenty came along to watch both the Devils' boys and girls compete, an aspect to the competition that is far from unfamiliar.
However, next door at Invermay Park, the double-header between Old Launcestonians and Old Scotch was a sight that country football fans will likely be getting more used to as each year passes.
After OLs comfortably won against the Thistles in the women's match, the visitors got their revenge in the final game of the day, claiming a statement victory to ensure both sets of fans did not go home empty-handed.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
