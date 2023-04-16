Under-18s battle it out in basketball nationals finals

The under-18 Tasmanian boys' and girls' basketball teams took to the court for the final day of the Australian National Championships in Brisbane.
The girls were good enough to claim fifth in the tournament overall, following their win against Queensland North.
In a match containing multiple momentum swings, Tasmania managed to outlast their opponents and went on to claim a 63-56 victory. Zoe Drane led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds.
The boys followed suit, surviving a comeback from South Australia to take a well-earned 76-72 victory.
Jacob Furphy capped off an excellent week at the national championships, putting up 34 points and raking in 11 rebounds in a monstrous offensive display.
Sunday marked the third day of finals with both sides facing tournament hosts Queensland South on Friday and New South Wales Country on Saturday.
The girls' squad - who entered the finals with a record of four wins and one loss - were involved in a close contest in their first outing, however, they ultimately fell short by seven points. Ava McDonald led the scoring with 13 points.
They rebounded quickly though, proving too strong for the NSW outfit, defeating them 58-43. McDonald was once again the team's leading contributor, ending up with 16 points.
The boys played a competitive game against the host state but ultimately lost 90-114.
Furphy had a super outing, scoring 29 points and bringing down 14 rebounds for the match. He followed it up in their second finals match too, top-scoring with 22.
However, it proved not enough for Tasmania, who wound up losing 63-87.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.