The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Under-18s battle it out in basketball nationals finals

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
April 16 2023 - 7:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The under-18 boys finished on a high. Picture by Basketball Australia
The under-18 boys finished on a high. Picture by Basketball Australia

The under-18 Tasmanian boys' and girls' basketball teams took to the court for the final day of the Australian National Championships in Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.