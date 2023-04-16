An historic location in Launceston is in the midst of becoming a funeral parlour.
Located in St Leonards on 315-317 St Leonards Road, the site is listed on both the Tasmanian Heritage Register and as a local Heritage Place in the Local Historic Heritage Code.
On the site is the St Peters Church and Rectory, which was built in 1869.
This site was sold in October 2022 for $800,000.
The location has a small cemetery with around 200 burial plots.
The location is already classed as general residential zone which prohibits funeral parlours.
The proposal is for a building for the business and professional services use class for a funeral parlour, which is an additional use for the existing uses on site for community meeting, as its a place of worship and crematoria and cemeteries at 315-317 St Leonards Road.
The parlour development is being recommended to be approved by the council as Clause 7.4 of the general provisions provides a pathway for uses that are prohibited in the zone to be considered discretionary if it would facilitate the restoration, conservation, or future maintenance of a Tasmanian Heritage listing or local heritage place.
The proposal is to construct a new building, being 8.38 metres by 23.1 metres in size and maximum of 6.2 metres in height, located at the rear of the existing church.
The proposed building includes a reception area with a waiting room for clients, boardroom, two office spaces, a cool room, bathroom facilities, a preparation room, and an internal garage. The development will have a compliant car park with 16 car parking spaces, including one accessible parking space, and five bicycle parking spaces.
The development included a Statement of Historical Archaeological Potential, Heritage and Archaeological Impact Assessment and Consideration of Adaptive Reuse Report and a Concise Conservation Management Plan.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
