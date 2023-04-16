A large showcase and warehouse retailer site will be debated by City of Launceston planning authority at the next meeting.
This proposal seeks approval for the demolition of the existing one-storey office and garage and the construction of a new two-storey multi-tenant warehouse building
The carpark will be modified and will have 22 spaces.
The site is for 'bulky goods' which means the proposal needs to have means to support larger trucks and vehicles for loading bays.
Expression of interest to lease one of the spaces are already open via Knight Frank real estate, with one shop already leased, an Ashley Furniture Homestore.
The listing says it is a "valuable location," with a floor area of approximately 695 square metres per shops , with "valuably supportive, on-site, customer parking".
The area is also described as to have "massive traffic flow."
On the site currently are open lots and a small house.
The proposed building for retail shops will sit towards the front of the block.
The faade is largely glass at the ground floor level with precast concrete rebated and grooved to create a panel look, and painted brown and white cladding, cement sheet, to provide contrast. There are black concrete columns which also provide contrast.
The aluminium plant deck on the roof will be finished in black. According to the DA.s plans, the signage is considered to be subtle.
A traffic assessment was completed for the site on Invermay which is a council-owned arterial road. The assessment found with the development, traffic would increase around 2.5 per cent.
In the council recommendation, it required some plan amendments to including changes to the car parking layout, including the potential relocation of the accessible parking space and associated shared space and modifications to the nominated staff parking along the northern boundary to facilitate this.
The site was also previous used for a dry-cleaners, and was identified several potential sources of contamination and related contaminants of concern.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
