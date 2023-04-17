Launceston council to vote on Local Government conference representative

City of Launceston council representatives will attend a national assembly looking at the future of local government.
Representatives from local councils will head to Canberra in June for a national conference on councils and communities.
The Australian Local Government Assembly will hold its National General Assembly from June 13 to June 16.
For City of Launceston, mayor Danny Gibson and councillor Alan Harris have been nominated to attend.
The councillors will vote to endorse these nominations.
Cr Harris has been a Launceston councillor for just over four years, being elected in 2018.
Cr Gibson was elected to the role of mayor in October 2022, before he has been deputy mayor for four years when elected in 2018, and started his journey as a councillor in 2011.
At the assembly, numerous speakers will discuss issues in local government such as the future of local government and local solutions to global issues.
The cost to send two councillors has been disclosed by the council. Flights, accommodation and registration fees for the two councillors total $5850.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
