There will be four Medicare urgent care clinic established in Tasmania mid-year, funded jointly by the state and federal governments.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Tasmania on Monday to make an announcement that there will be two clinics established in Hobart and one each in Devonport and Launceston.
The clinics, which are to provide bulk-billed care over extended hours and seven days a week, are expected to be open to patients by the middle of the year.
They will provide care for patients who need urgent attention for a problem that is not life-threatening.
More than 41 per cent of presentations to Tasmanian emergency departments are classified as semi-urgent or non-urgent.
Mr Albanese said the clinics would take pressure off emergency departments.
"This is about making sure that [patients] can get the right care, in the right place, when it's needed, and that it's bulk-billed through the Medicare system," he said.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said people would be able to be seen at the clinics by highly trained doctors and nurses and receive bulk-billed x-rays and blood tests.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the clinics could reduce the number of people needing care in an acute hospital setting.
"Our government will continue to engage with the Australian Government to ensure these see these centres are established as quickly as practical, so that Tasmanians can get the right care, in the right place, at the right time," he said.
Providers are being identified through a tender process by the state government.
Mr Albanese will also be in the state on Monday to launch former Liberal politician Pat Farmer's Run for The Voice campaign.
