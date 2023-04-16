Bendigo Braves breeze past Launceston Tornadoes

Launceston Tornadoes have had a disastrous last quarter to end their forgetful Victorian road trip on Sunday, losing against Bendigo Braves 105-80.
Trailing by six points with a quarter remaining, Launceston's game-play fell apart at both ends of the court and at one stage trailed by more than 30 points against their NBL1 South opponents.
Despite the loss, there were strong performances from Keely Froling who finished with 28 points and seven rebounds, while Riley Lupfer's seven three-pointers made helped her to 25 points at 60 per cent shooting.
Bendigo got off to a hot start with mutliple fast-breaks leading to easy points for the likes of Megan McKay and Cassidy McLean.
The Tornadoes were able to stay in the hunt, however, with Froling finding the bottom of the net early before American import Lupfer drained all of her first three shot attempts behind the arc.
Leading 26-19 at quarter-time, the Braves managed to extend the margin to double-digits in the second term, but the hot hand of Lupfer was proving crucial to the visitors' offence, hitting two more three-pointers in consecutive trips down the court.
The contest turned into a shoot-out for the remainder of the half, with Bendigo's Amy Atwell firing off eight attempts for the half, while Froling and Olivia West scored two each to go with Lupfer's five.
Trailing 52-46 at the main break, Launceston would need to rectify their rebound deficit of eight to give themselves the best chance of victory.
With 25 points apiece out of the team's 63 points, Froling and Lupfer were a two-person act with the ball. Conversely, the Braves had four players with more than 10 points at the last change, giving the visitors' defence plenty of headaches.
Launceston committed multiple turnovers and fouls to thwart their comeback early in the last quarter and went on to concede 17 of the first 19 points.
Life was only made tougher for the visitors when Froling was fouled out half way through the final term.
It was beginning to look ugly for the Tornadoes, giving up uncontested buckets, running out of time on the shot-clock on three occasions and even committing an unsportsperson-like foul.
As the final minutes of the game petered out, the Braves went on to win the final quarter 30-11, with the final margin 25 points.
Following the difficult weekend, the Tornadoes exit their first road trip of the season with a record of one win and two losses.
The team return to Launceston for their next match, where they will play Knox Raiders on Friday night at Elphin Sports Centre.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
