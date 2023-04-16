Gardening enthusiasts braved blustery, windy weather for the Launceston Horticultural Society's Autumn Show at Evandale this weekend.
Autumn might be the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness, but it hasn't been a good season for gardeners in the region.
Nevertheless participants managed to put on stunning displays of flowers, fruits and vegetables at the Evandale Memorial Hall.
Special displays included exhibits from the Orchid Society, the Australian plants society, dahlias grown in City Park as well as carnivorous plants.
Show manager Noel Button said that the amount that members had produced for the show was amazing in spite of growing conditions.
The cold weather and late start to summer meant that things like tomatoes were late to ripen this year, Mr Button said.
"Considering it's autumn and the season we've had, I think we've done a really good job," he said.
Horticultural society president Erica Maxwell said autumn was a special season.
"A lot of people think that autumn is a sad time, but actually I think it's really lovely because it's moving through to the rest period," she said.
Ms Maxwell also had a display at the show which she put together with other members of the society.
The three of them went around their gardens and gathered everything that looked autumnal.
Ms Maxwell said the autumn show was smaller and more intimate than other shows.
Non-members who come to the autumn show often don't expect much, but were "blown away by how much colour is really here", she said.
Ms Maxwell said the society was looking for new members, particularly younger gardeners.
She said the horticultural society had supported the 24 Carrot Gardens program to get school children into gardening.
Part of funds raised from the society's cacti and succulent exhibit were directed to 24 Carrot, Ms Maxwell said.
"Part of the society's role is education and that's a great way to help do that," she said.
Warren Prewer, of Evandale, showcased a number of vegetables, including two giant pumpkins and a giant beetroot.
He said putting together a horticultural show four times a year was hard work, but it allowed a wide range of gardeners to showcase what they're doing each season.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
