The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Garden lovers brave windy weather for Autumn Horticultural Show at Evandale

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated April 16 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Horticultural Society president Erica Maxwell with an autumnal display. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Launceston Horticultural Society president Erica Maxwell with an autumnal display. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Gardening enthusiasts braved blustery, windy weather for the Launceston Horticultural Society's Autumn Show at Evandale this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.