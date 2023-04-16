The Examiner
EDITORIAL || Rising COVID cases in Tasmania represent a winter warning

By Editorial
April 17 2023 - 6:00am
Winter is coming, time for a booster
As the state descends into colder temperatures, it should serve as a reminder for Tasmanians to get a COVID booster shot.

