Winter is coming, time for a booster

As the state descends into colder temperatures, it should serve as a reminder for Tasmanians to get a COVID booster shot.
Most of the state has without a doubt become complacent about the virus that caused so much wreckage over the past three years.
There are no restrictions on movement and travel, no mandatory quarantine requirements, scarcely a face mask worn in public and barely hand sanitiser bottles in venues, retail outlets and even workplaces.
You could be forgiven for saying 'what pandemic?'
However, a recent spike in COVID cases should serve as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.
The recent Tasmanian COVID surveillance report showed there were 874 reported cases of the virus for the first week of April - an increase of 75 cases from those reported the week beforehand.
The recent figure corresponds to a seven-day rolling average of 125 cases per day.
While this is a far cry from the masses of COVID cases reported in 2021 after the state reopening its borders, it is worth remembering the virus continues to lead to hospitalisations and contribute to deaths.
The surveillance report showed in the first week of April, 96 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, including 29 people who were admitted due to COVID-19.
Three cases were admitted to ICU and three cases died with the virus.
COVID reinfections almost doubled between February and March, from 590 cases to 1069 cases, and there have so far been 268 reinfections already in April.
Reinfections represent 28.2 per cent of reported COVID cases this month.
Given almost one-third of cases have been reinfections over the past few months, it is probably worth each Tasmanian considering a COVID booster shot.
The state's hospitals already struggle under the strain of winter illness, particularly from influenza, so if we are going to protect our most vulnerable from COVID, there needs to be an effort to get a booster jab.
There have been 251 Tasmanians die with COVID since December 2021.
Of these, 16 deaths have occurred in the past eight weeks.
It may not be in newspapers and news bulletins every day, but fortnightly COVID reports from the Health Department clearly show that the pandemic has not gone away and the virus will be embedded in our lives for years to come.
If you haven't had your latest COVID booster, it's time to book one in.
