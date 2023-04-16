The Examiner
Launceston General Hospital lifts stroke care standards with Stroke Unit Certification Project

Stephanie Dalton
Stephanie Dalton
April 17 2023 - 5:00am
The Launceston General Hospital has been recognised as one of five hospitals nationally to be accredited by the program. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Launceston General Hospital is one of only five hospitals nationally to be accredited for its stroke unit under the Australian Stroke Coalition Stroke Unit Certification Project.

