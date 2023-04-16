The Launceston General Hospital is one of only five hospitals nationally to be accredited for its stroke unit under the Australian Stroke Coalition Stroke Unit Certification Project.
The Stroke Unit Certification Project began as a pilot program over 12 months ago, encouraging hospitals to consistently meet a set of national stroke care criteria, including caring for all stroke patients on a single dedicated ward with specialist staffing, regular training, data monitoring and improvement and patient involvement in decision-making.
Stroke Foundation executive director Kelvin Hill said the program would improve health outcomes for stroke patients.
"Treatment on a dedicated stroke unit is proven to make the biggest overall difference of any intervention to patient outcomes following stroke, reducing the risks of both death and disability," Mr Hill said.
"Evidence suggests that stroke centre certification programs improve the quality of stroke care and patient outcomes."
Mr Hill said the need for a certification system came after an audit found that not all Australian hospitals with a self-designated stroke unit meet the necessary requirements.
"This means some people with stroke are being provided sub-optimal care, which impacts their recovery and leads to poorer health outcomes," he said. "This is unfair. All Australian survivors of stroke deserve the best quality of care regardless of where they are hospitalised. There should be no postcode lottery."
Participation in the program is voluntary and there is no penalty for hospitals that do not meet the criteria.
Stroke Society of Australasia president Tim Kleinig was optimistic that all Australian hospitals with self-designated stroke units would apply for certification over time.
"Quality stroke unit care is a human right and all Australians deserve nothing less." Mr Kleinig said.
"I applaud these hospitals for taking the necessary steps in ensuring they meet and maintain a high quality of stroke care."
