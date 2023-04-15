Crews from Launceston, Rocherlea and Ravenswood were called to Mangana Street at 10:14pm on Saturday to attend a structure fire where a house was fully alight on arrival.
The fire was quickly extinguished by crews and a fire investigation will be completed in the morning.
A Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) spokesperson said that the residential property was vacant at the time of the incident.
MORE TO COME.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
