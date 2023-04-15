The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Fire service called to put out blaze in Ravenswood

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated April 16 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmania Fire Service was called to put out a blaze at a residential property in Ravenswood. File picture.
The Tasmania Fire Service was called to put out a blaze at a residential property in Ravenswood. File picture.

Crews from Launceston, Rocherlea and Ravenswood were called to Mangana Street at 10:14pm on Saturday to attend a structure fire where a house was fully alight on arrival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.