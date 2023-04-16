The Men's and Mixed Netball National Championships concluded on Saturday in Perth, Western Australia, with the mixed team declared the most successful in Tasmania's history at the event.
Winning multiple games through the carnival, the open category squad qualified for the elimination final where they were tasked with playing Queensland.
The game was a tight and tense affair, with the sides unable to be separated at full-time, meaning an extra period was required.
Tasmania pulled through to take the win eventually, with the scores finishing 70-67.
They were in the grand final soon after following their comfortable 61-42 preliminary final win against ACT.
They were unable to repeat the trick, losing to South Australia 51-44 in the final.
Meanwhile, the men fell short in their placing final against host state Western Australia, while the 23-and-under squad narrowly went down to New South Wales 47-40.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.