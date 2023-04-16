"Slavery still exists, and it affects us all."
This is the message Tasmanian not-for-profit organisation Be Hers wants everyone to know.
Be Hers was started by Melody Towns, an "everyday woman" who decided she wanted to make a tangible difference in the fight against human trafficking.
Together with Be Hers ambassador Sophie Skipper and many other empowered women, the organisation held a Beautiful Brunch to raise funds and awareness to end human trafficking.
"When I first learnt about human trafficking, it just broke my heart," Mrs Skipper said.
"And I couldn't just sit back and turn the other way; I had to do something.
"The first brunch we held was just 20 girls gathering at a restaurant and now the event on Saturday has evolved to nearly 200 girls coming together to let freedom flourish."
Mrs Skipper said the Beautiful Brunch was a great opportunity to be educated on human trafficking and get motivated by the many women dedicated to taking steps toward freedom.
"This is the fifth brunch I have helped organise and it's just grown phenomenally over the years," she said.
"It is incredible the number of people we have helped to educate as well as the much-needed funds we've helped to raise to support and advocate for people affected by modern slavery.
"This injustice grows in the darkness and it can be easy to feel powerless against something so insidious and widespread. But it banks on being held in the shadows so the more light we can shed on it, the less strength it has."
