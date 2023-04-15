Euan Best was the standout Tasmanian performer at the 2023 Australian three-day orienteering carnival.
Held in the ACT and NSW, the event began with a sprint race at Australian National University, Canberra, before moving to the Cooma alpine region for the forest races.
The granite terrain suited Tasmanian orienteers with many strong performances.
Best, of Launceston's Esk Valley Orienteering Club, had strong wins on all three days to win the cumulative men's 16A competition by a huge 42 minutes.
Best has gone from strength to strength after some outstanding results earlier in the year at the Oceania Orienteering Championships.
He ran the sprint event in the competitive men's 20 elite age group and finished a creditable sixth behind Australia's leading junior elites.
After four arduous races Brodie Nankervis finished in second place in the men's elite competition.
Nankervis will be hoping that his result was enough to earn Australian selection for the World Orienteering Championships to be held in Switzerland in July.
Several other Esk Valley Orienteering Club members performed well and achieved impressive results across the carnival.
Valerie Brammall had a come-from-behind overall win in women's 80A category, as did Sophie Best in women's 18A.
Christine Brown had a comfortable win in women's 55A short while Sussan Best held on to second in women's 35A short and Eleanor McLean was second in W21 short.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.