There were two games from the NTFAW premier division on Saturday as women's football got started for 2023.
Ahead of the men's matches between the two clubs, Old Launcestonians and Old Scotch took to Invermay Park.
With one goal each at the first break, there was little to separate the two sides until OLs struck, kicking three goals to one in the second term.
The Thistles garnered back some of the momentum that the hosts had gained, with a goalless third stanza demonstrating the arm-wrestle on show.
OLs finished off the match the better of the two sides, winning the last quarter two goals to one, with the final score reading 6.7 (43) to 3.3 (21).
New recruit Daizi Blundstone and player-coach Abbey Green both contributed two majors for OLs, while fellow club debutants Jennifer Guy and Brooke Morris as well as captain Macenzi Lloyd were named best.
Out at Bridgenorth Recreation Ground, Launceston Blues' new-look squad were given a brutal lesson by the Parrots, who ran out victors 17.21 (123) to 0.1 (1).
Scoring 11 goals in the first half, the Parrots were ruthless from the outset. Emily McKinnell was the chief enforcer, claiming a bag of six goals, with eight others also hitting the score-sheet.
Best on ground for the hosts were Phoebe Ketchell, Lucy Walker, Maddison Dunn, Jenna Griffiths, Alice Robinson and Mackenzie Dunn.
Scottsdale and newcomers South Launceston both had the weekend off.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
