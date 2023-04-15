There were plenty of statements made during the opening round of NTFA men's division one.
Perhaps the loudest of those was Old Scotch's 67-point dismantling of Old Launcestonians, despite the Thistles losing Tom Wigan to a broken wrist on Thursday night and Oscar Winspear to illness on game-day.
Battling it out at Invermay Park, the contest promised to be a high-quality affair with both clubs setting their expectations high ahead of the season, however, scores finished 18.11 (119) to 8.4 (52).
A six-goals-to-one second quarter paved the way for the one-sided match, much to the delight of Old Scotch coach Brayley Coombes.
"We really won the clearances, our midfield was excellent," he said. "[In the second quarter] we got on top of things, we fixed a few things going forward and although we probably had the same amount of inside-50s in the first quarter, our efficiency going forward in the second quarter was a lot better."
Returning player Fletcher Seymour showed just how much he was worth in his first game back with the club, with the player-assistant coach a standout performer according to Coombes.
"He's a great leader both on and off the field and I thought his return to our football club was exactly what we wanted and is exactly what we expected," he said.
Elsewhere, Bridport's return to football did not go to plan for the home crowd, with Perth proving too strong in their six-goal victory.
Finishing 14.7 (91) to 9.11 (65), the Magpies benefitted from a strong first outing for recruit Blair McGillvery and four goals for Jake Smith.
Co-captain Joseph Robinson was best for the Seagulls in their new guernsey, while Matthew Taylor managed to put three majors on the board.
In one of several dominant performances, St Pats demonstrated why they will be considered a flag favourite in St Helens.
Holding the East Coast Swans to just two goals for the match, the reigning premiers had 10 individual goal-kickers, with the score reading 13.19 (97) to 2.2 (14) when the final siren blew.
Evandale also found themselves on the right side of a drubbing in their match against UTAS.
Relying on the second and last quarters to do the majority of their damage, the Eagles produced three times as many scoring opportunities as the Lions to win 14.16 (100) to 5.5 (35).
Evandale supporters left Morven Park having seen a terrific first match for former Hillwood player Matthew Dikkenberg, while the Lions will want to move on quickly.
Finally, Meander Valley narrowly avoided a three-figure loss in their match in Lilydale.
Scoring 23 behinds, the Demons perhaps should have won by far more than 97 points, however the 15.23 (113) to 2.4 (16) result still would have raised plenty of smiles.
Trent Griggs leads the goal-kicking tally after round one after he booted seven past the Suns, while Thane Bardenhagen dominated from the get-go.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
